Pak fears another airstrike

Pakistan is yet to recover from the impact of the Balakot airstrike, according to information accessed by Zee, as the Pakistan Army has deployed an armed brigade along its border with India. The Pakistan airspace is also still closed to flights from New Delhi since the strike that was carried out on February 26 by the Indian Air Force to avenge the attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14.

Additionally, as part of a new defence strategy, the Pakistan Army is planning to deploy high mobility armed vehicles at some strategic locations. According to the information accessed by Zee News, the Pakistan Army has been on high alert since the airstrike.

Recently, Pakistani authorities refused to open their airspace by saying that they would not opt for it unless India shifts its fighter jets from forward posts.

According to reports, Pakistan has also installed Man-Portable Air Defence System at locations of strategic importance. With the help of these, missiles can be used for surface-to-air attacks, targeting any flying object or choppers.

An official associated with central security agencies told Zee News that since the Balakot airstrike, Pakistani defence has also been strengthening the deployment of radars and drones. Changes have also been made in the formation of units of Pakistan Army to ensure an efficient defence mechanism in future.

It was also learnt that Pakistan government has asked the country's air force to speed up the procurement of weapons, which have been pending for long. The radar system along the Line of Control and International Border has also been strengthened.

Authorities in the neighbouring country have also asked terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir to refrain from carrying weapons near the Line of Control.

â€• Zee Media Newsroom