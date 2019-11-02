Headlines

Pak failed to significantly limit terror groups like LeT, JeM on its soil: US report

The US report lashed out at Pakistan for not uniformly implementing US sanctions on terror outfits like LeT.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 08:14 AM IST

A US State Department report has slammed Pakistan for failing to curb terror funding and training terrorists on its soil.

Hitting out at Islamabad, United States' Country Reports on Terrorism 2018 says that Pakistan has failed to significantly limit terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from funding, training terrorists on its soil.

The report has also slammed Pakistan for allowing candidates overtly affiliated with terror front organisations to contest 2018 general elections.

The US report lashed out at Pakistan for not uniformly implementing US sanctions on terror outfits like LeT.

The report also mentions that terrorist groups existing in Pakistan focussed on targets outside the country.

Recently, a senior State Department official has said that India-Pakistan dialogue onus lies on Pakistan asking the country to take sustained and irreversible actions against terrorist groups.

Islamabad needs to take constructive, sustained and irreversible steps against terrorist groups as such activities have hijacked a normal dialogue between the two nations, said the US official.

Previously, US diplomat Alice G Wells said that though the US supports New Delhi-Islamabad direct dialogue, however, Pakistan's continued support to terror groups, extremists who indulge in cross-border terrorism is the 'chief obstacle'.

Alice G Wells informed Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that though the US supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan according to Simla agreement, however, the main obstacle is Islamabad's support to terrorists who are indulging in cross-border terrorism.

"We believe that direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, as outlined in the 1972 Simla Agreement, holds the most potential for reducing tensions. Restarting a productive bilateral dialogue requires building trust, and the chief obstacle remains Pakistan's continued support for extremist groups that engage in cross-border terrorism," Wells said.

