Oxygen tank leaks at Nashik hospital, 22 dead

The patients were on ventilators and died due to disruption in oxygen supply.

In a major tragedy, at least 22 people were killed after an oxygen tank leaked in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The incident happened at the Zakir Hussai Hospital of the district. Providing details about the incident, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that many people are said to be in critical. "So far 22 people have died in the oxygen leak accident, while many people are being told the condition is serious."

He informed that the patients died due to a lack of oxygen in the hospitals. All these patients were on ventilators.

A team of the fire brigade was dispatched to the site to bring the situation under control. The oxygen gas that leaked from the tank spread throughout the area.

The tragedy comes amid complaints of shortage of oxygen across the country. The second wave of coronavirus continues to create new records of COVID-19 cases every day. Due to this, there is a shortage of oxygen in many states. Maharashtra is the worst affected state and therefore, the situation is very bad due to a huge lack of oxygen in many districts. Many patients are losing their lives because of the unavailability of oxygen.

The state government had also requested the Center to supply oxygen by air to the state so that it could be provided to the patients at the right time to save their lives.