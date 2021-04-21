Hospitals in Delhi, Noida battle shortage of Oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge

The crisis of medical oxygen can now also be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida as several hospitals in Noida have been complaining of oxygen shortage. The situation is same in Delhi with several hospitals running short of oxygen supply.

Some reports claim that in some Noida hospitals, the patients had to face the shortage of oxygen due to the surge in demand amid rising COVID-19 cases. The Gautam Buddha Nagar district reportedly needs over 60 tonnes of oxygen, but it is only receiving 30 tonnes of medical oxygen daily.

The oxygen crisis has led to the Uttar Pradesh administration stationing officers at a Greater Noida oxygen manufacturing plant to monitor the movement of oxygen cylinders.

On Tuesday, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY swung into action and posted wo senior officers round-the-clock at Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd's Greater Noida factory, which manufacturers and supplies medical oxygen.

The officers have been asked by DM Suhas to remain at the company site during the allotted hours and ensure a seamless supply of medical oxygen in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Menawhile, amid growing concerns over shortage of oxygen supply for coronavirus patients in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need of oxygen supply in both government and private hospitals across the city.

Sisodia said he is receiving calls from several hospitals across Delhi regarding the shortage of oxygen and many of them need supplies immediately.

"In many hospitals in Delhi, oxygen is available till only next 8-12 hours. We have been demanding for one week to increase the oxygen supply quota to Delhi, which the Central government has to do. If oxygen does not reach the hospitals in sufficient quantity by tomorrow morning, there will be an outcry," Sisodia said in a tweet.