Owl found in Cockpit of Jet Airways flight at Mumbai airport

An owl was found in the cockpit of a Jet Airways flight while it was parked at Mumbai Airport.

The grey bird perched itself next to the left-hand seat used by the commander.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was parked in Mumbai for the night when the bird was found.

Jet Spokesperson said that it was handed over to the fire service department of the Mumbai International Airport Limited for release.

Not very long ago in the second week of January, a mynah bird was found aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight while on its way to London.

Around 12 hours into the 14-hour flight, the unexpected passenger was found in the business class section of the aircraft, Straits Times reported.