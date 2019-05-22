Opposition targets YSRCP, TRS as key players in forming anti-NDA front

Headlines

Meet India's richest man in energy sector with Rs 19,110 crore net worth, he also owns a private jet

Weather update: Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP and other states to experience heavy rain, check IMD forecast

WhatsApp users to get new text formatting tools soon

Vivek Agnihotri says 'Badshahs and kings of Bollywood would never invest' in a film like The Vaccine War | Exclusive

Delhi Government official accused of raping minor, impregnating her, detained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP and other states to experience heavy rain, check IMD forecast

Tropical Storm Hilary: California Hit With Flooding, Mudslides, Earthquake After Mexico

BCCI announces Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023; Iyer & Rahul in, Chahal out again

8 Exercise to relieve knee pain

Unseen photos of IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Ria Dabi

Bollywood actors with most flops in career, number 1 will shock you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Tropical Storm Hilary: California Hit With Flooding, Mudslides, Earthquake After Mexico

BCCI announces Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023; Iyer & Rahul in, Chahal out again

Bigg Boss Ott 2: Why Did Bigg Boss Ott 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Not Visit Abhishek Malhan At The Hospital?

Sunny Deol breaks silence on Juhu villa auction, says 'we request no further...'

Vivek Agnihotri says 'Badshahs and kings of Bollywood would never invest' in a film like The Vaccine War | Exclusive

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99, actor heads to village for last rites

HomeIndia

India

Opposition targets YSRCP, TRS as key players in forming anti-NDA front

Both Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP and K Chandrashekhar Rao of the TRS seemed to have adopted a wait-and-watch strategy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 22, 2019, 11:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the exit polls for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 projected a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, there seems to be a jittery headspace in the Opposition's political camps, as the upcoming results on May 23 are likely to result in a skirmish of several political allegiances against each other for electoral gains. 

In this tussle for transactions and engagements, serious efforts are being made to induct Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into forming an anti-NDA front, according to an Indian Express report. 

This is in light of the exit polls, almost all of which have shown major gains for both the YSRCP and the TRS, in Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana respectively, where they are predicted to be the dominant parties.

In Andhra Pradesh, the question of allegiance gains special significance considering the fact that Jagan Mohan Reddy's political rival, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP), is, in fact, one of the Opposition's big guns organising the anti-NDA front.

Naidu's TDP fought the recent Telangana assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and he has recently been seen actively working for the Opposition, attending several events alongside Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP, expected to win around 18-20 out of Andhra Pradesh's total of 25 Lok Sabha seats, according to most exit polls, do not seem open about being part of a front that includes the Congress. According to the report, when another stalwart of the anti-NDA fraternity, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), tried to reach out to Reddy he skipped the call.

Reddy, however, has always maintained siding with whoever promises special status for Andhra Pradesh.    

Telangana sees a similar situation on the rise. Exit polls on Sunday predicted anywhere between 10-14 seats for the TRS, out of the state's 17 total Lok Sabha seats. Party President K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to adopt a wait-and-watch strategy as he is expected to engage in talks with the Opposition only after the results are declared.

However, sources say that in the Opposition's post-poll discussions, one of the options of bringing TRS' lucrative share of seats into the fold is an offer of a high office for KCR — if the numbers permit.
 
“What if there is an offer of deputy prime ministership on the table, provided the situation permits,” asked a senior Opposition leader. 

KCR has indicated that the TRS and YSRCP would move as a block and also reviving talk of trying to bring regional parties together under his proposed Federal Front.

The BJP, on the other hand, has also been eyeing the two parties to boost NDA numbers, particularly if the mandate is not as decisive as many of the exit polls have forecasted.

Such a scenario, in all probability, makes the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana potential decisive factors in forming the government.

In keeping hopes of cooperation up, an Opposition leader said, “None of us believes the exit poll figures. Now that the polls are over, there is a great rapport between the parties. We understand the need to move fast. Part of that is to reach out to the Andhra-Telangana parties before the BJP does. The other part is to move fast after the results. Party leaders are constantly in touch and most of us will be back in Delhi on the evening of May 23. Staking claim swiftly will be the key.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

Meet Aditya Singh, scored just 75% in Class 10, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT or IIM, salary is...

Emotional triumph: R Praggnanandha's mother's joy shines as he advances to chess World Cup semis

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Who is Mishal, Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's wife given key role in Pakistan government?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE