Operation Ganga: Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine to be over soon? Here’s what we know

The Indian government is currently in the middle of conducting a high-level evacuation mission called Operation Ganga, which is an attempt to safely bring back all the Indian citizens and students currently stuck in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion.

The Centre has teamed up with several airlines to help Indians travel from countries near Ukraine to India. The evacuation missions are being conducted by Air India, Spice Jet, IndiGo and the Indian Air Force, which has deployed four C-17 flights for the mission.

According to the data released by the Ministry of External Affairs when the Russian invasion began, around 18,000 Indian students and citizens were stuck in Ukraine. Since then, several flights have brought back thousands of nationals.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday that over 6,200 Indians have returned from Ukraine through special civilian flights and more than 7,400 Indians are expected to arrive in the next two days under the evacuation mission headed by the Centre.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is issuing constant guidelines for the students who are stranded in high-risk areas such as Kyiv and Kharkiv. The embassy is also helping students cross the Ukrainian border into neighbouring countries such as Hungary and Poland so that they can get on a flight to India.

Four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh have gone to countries adjoining Ukraine to support and supervise these operations.

It is expected that Operation Ganga could be over by the end of next week, as flights have been scheduled till March 8 to bring back all the nationals to the country. Further, the Russian administration is also assisting India with the evacuation mission.

Meanwhile, the MEA has said that despite the advisory, hundreds of Indians are still stuck in dangerous areas of Ukraine, where Russian forces have launched multiple devastating attacks.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began last week when its armed forces cross the Ukrainian border and launched a series of attacks in Kyiv as well as Kharkiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of retracting the troops from Ukraine, though peace talks between the two nations continue.

(With ANI inputs)