Once close friends, here's why things went sour between Amar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Amar Singh

Amar Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and a political stalwart who once counted significant industrialists and Bollywood stars among his close friends, breathed his last on Saturday in a Singapore hospital. He was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was being treated for it for quite some time.

It is rare to see a deep friendship between politicians and film celebrities but Amar Singh was a person whose bond with Bollywood megastar Amitabh once became the talk of the town. The two shared a very strong bond and were often spotted together at events.

The friendship started in the 90s when Bachchan was going through a tough spell in his life. He was receiving notices from the Income Tax Department after his company ABCL sank. Moreover, his films were not very successful at the box office either, thus adding to the problems.

Due to the losses, Bachchan's bungalow was put up for sale after he failed to pay a debt of Rs 4 crore. It was Amar Singh who came to his rescue and helped him pay his debts.

Jaya Bachchan in politics

The reason why Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan got into politics and subsequently became a Rajya Sabha MP was Amar Singh. It is said that Big B was not in favour of Jaya joining politics but Amar Singh managed to convince him and brought her to the Upper House of the Parliament on Samajwadi Party's ticket.

The reason behind Amar Singh-Amitabh Bachchan fued

In 2010, Amar Singh was sacked from the Samajwadi party due to anti-party activities and he had asked Jaya to leave the party as well. However, Jaya refused to leave and decided to remain a Rajya Sabha member on the candidate. It is said that this led to bitterness between Singh and the Bachchans.

Following the development, Singh started speaking against the Bachchans and made several controversial remarks against them which led to the end of friendship on a sour note.

Olive branch

Earlier this year, Singh extended an olive branch and apologised to the Bachchan family for his statements. He released a video seemingly from his hospital bed in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment.