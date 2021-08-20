On former PM Rajiv Gandhi's 77th birth anniversary, daughter Priyanka Gandhi shares heartfelt tribute, shares VIRAL pic

On India's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 77th birth anniversary, his daughter, politician Priyanka Gandhi shared a heartwarming note for her father, celebrating his life.

Along with the note, Priyanka also shared a priceless photo from her childhood along with Rajiv Gandhi. In her note, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "The brave do not fall silent before injustice, They speak up for what is right and good, They do not cower when it is dark, They stand strong, they spread the light of truth across skies blackened by deceit. The brave never die."

The photo that Priyanka shared showed her as a child clinging dearly to her father Rajiv Gandhi as he embraces her lovingly. She shared the post on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Apart from Priyanka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in the national capital. "A secular India alone is an India that can survive. Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the Congress party observes this day as the 'Sadbhavna Divas'.