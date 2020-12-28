PMC Bank Scam: Sanjay Raut irked by ED summons to his wife Varsha Raut, says this about India-China row

In a major action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case. She has been asked to join the investigation on December 29.

As per sources quoted by news agency ANI, this is the third summon sent to the Sena leader's wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health.

The Enforcement Directorate action has irked Sanjay Raut who has been targeting the central government since the ED sent summons to his wife. Raut has attacked the Modi government over the issue of China, saying that the Narendra Modi government may have pushed back Chinese investment, but it has not been able to push back the Chinese troops infiltrating into India.

In the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Sanjay Raut wrote, "We were unable to push back the Chinese troops, but we pushed back Chinese investment." Instead of stopping investment, we should have pushed the Chinese troops back from Ladakh."

This statement of Raut is enough to show his senselessness about the India-China dispute.

This is the second major action of the ED against Shiv Sena leaders. Earlier, the agency has summoned the party's Maharashtra MLA Pratap Sarnaik in connection with another money laundering probe.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, the then Chairman and Managing Director of PMC Bank Ltd, respectively and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing in September last year.

Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut is also accused in the same case.

The FIR was registered for causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.