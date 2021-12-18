Omicron Strain: Mumbai imposes new restrictions ahead of Christmas & New Year - Complete list here

Ahead of the upcoming festive week with Christmas and New Year, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has issued a fresh set of guidelines to contain the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Here is a list of rules for Christmas and New Year for Mumbaikars:

- Strict instructions from BMC regarding COVID-19 norms during Christmas and New Year parties/functions in open grounds in Mumbai

- Parties to be held in open grounds will be allowed up to a maximum of 25 per cent capacity or 200 people only

- Indoor parties like banquet hall parties allowed up to 50 per cent capacity

- BMC will also keep an eye on house parties and strict action will be taken on those who flout COVID-19 rules.

Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that vaccination will be compulsory for those planning to participate or host events in the city or for those who tend to travel during the festive week. As per the notification, the implementation of new guidelines begins from December 16 till December 31.

List of guidelines issued by BMC:

- Those associated with the organisation of any programme, events, or such service with participants, guests customers, etc will need a fully vaccinated certificate.

- Shops, malls, events will be handled by vaccinated people only.

- Only fully vaccinated people will be able to travel in public transport.

- Anyone travelling to Maharashtra will have to show a fully vaccinated certificate or carry a negative RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

- Gathering will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

- Churches should allow all activities following COVID-19 protocols.

- Any gathering that has more than 1,000 people, local disaster management officials must be informed.

Notably, in an effort to control gatherings at these events and around the city, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in Mumbai from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve.