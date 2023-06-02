Search icon
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 200 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief

In the train accident that occurred in the Balasore district of Odisha, 50 people are reportedly dead and over 200 injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

Unfortunate events occurred on Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) collided with a cargo train and crashed at Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to the Chief Secretary of Odisha, around 200 people were hurt when the Coromandel Express derailed, and those who were hurt have been sent to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. 50 people have reportedly died in the train mishap, according to Zee News. 

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force team in Balasore has been ordered by the special relief commissioner to rush to the scene for search and rescue efforts. Additionally, the Balasore Collector has been instructed to arrive at the location, make all necessary preparations, and notify the SRC if any extra state assistance is required.

Additionally, adjacent districts are sending emergency medical teams, fire service teams, and ambulances. 06782-262286 has been designated as the emergency contact number by the Odisha government.

Authorities have provided the following phone number for assistance:

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746

(With inputs from ANI)

