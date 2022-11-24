Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Odisha: More than 30 injured during fireworks competition in Kendrapara

The incident occurred at Balia Bazaar within Sadar police station in Kendrapara. Further details are awaited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Odisha: More than 30 injured during fireworks competition in Kendrapara
File Photo

Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place during a fireworks competition in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Balia Bazaar within Sadar police station in Kendrapara. 

The injured were rushed to the district hospital. Kendrapada District Magistrate Amrut Rituraja said, "Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place while a fireworks competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar. All injured were admitted to Kendrapara District Hospital."

Further details awaited.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Streaming This Week: Flames season 3, Jhansi. Naane Varuven, OTT releases to binge-watch
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Speed Reads
More
First-image
EWS quota: Congress leader files review petition in Supreme Court against verdict upholding 10 per cent reservation
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.