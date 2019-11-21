NSIL to bring major spur in growth in space sector: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Headlines

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

'No one is an automatic selection...': Rohit Sharma conveys a clear message to his players prior to the Asia Cup

Aspiring to crack CAT? Expert suggest tips to crack MBA entrance exam

Virat Kohli’s Class 10 marksheet goes viral, IAS officer posts CBSE exam marks; netizens can’t keep calm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

'No one is an automatic selection...': Rohit Sharma conveys a clear message to his players prior to the Asia Cup

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

HomeIndia

India

NSIL to bring major spur in growth in space sector: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Jitendra Singh said with the activity plan and the mandate set for NSIL, Indian industries are likely to see a major spur in their growth in the space sector.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 08:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government has set up a new wholly-owned company - New Space India Limited (NSIL) - for commercial exploitation of space research and development which will spur the growth in the sector, the Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

NSIL has been incorporated on March 6, 2019 as a wholly owned Government of India Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of Department of Space (DOS) to commercially exploit the research and development work of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Union Minister of State (MoS) for Space Jitendra Singh said in the Parliament. 

"With the activity plan and the mandate set for NSIL, Indian industries are likely to see a major spur in their growth in the space sector. This initiative would further enable scaling up the manufacturing and production base in Indian industries towards meeting the growing needs of Indian space programme and exploiting the opportunities available in the global space market," Singh was quoted as saying in a government statement. 

Mandate of NSIL includes small satellite technology transfer to industry wherein the company will obtain license from ISRO and sub-license it to industries; manufacture of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in collaboration with private sector; productionisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through Indian Industry; productionisation and marketing of pace based services, including launch and application; transfer of technology developed by ISRO Centres and constituent institutions of DOS; and marketing of spin-off technologies and products, both in India and abroad, he said. 

The minister said with the activity plan and the mandate set for NSIL, Indian industries are likely to see a major spur in their growth in the space sector. 

"This initiative would further enable scaling up the manufacturing and production base in Indian industries towards meeting the growing needs of Indian space programme and exploiting the opportunities available in the global space market," he said. 

He further said that all the involved technologies related to ISRO’s small satellite and its sub-systems that could be transferred to Indian industries for productionisation which eventually would cater to national demand as well as commercial needs of domestic and global market. 

This activity is also likely to give rise to several spin-off technologies that could be marketed nationally and globally, he added.

Through the sale of products related to small satellite, sub-system technology and the spin off products in domestic and global market, foreign exchange revenue will be generated, he further said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Mahindra Thar available with massive discount ahead of Thar EV concept unveil, check details

UPI Lite: RBI raises per transaction limit to Rs 500 from Rs 200, here’s how to use

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Hugging, touching women without sexual intent is not offence: WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan in court

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE