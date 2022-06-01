Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida man brutally thrashes 70-year-old mother, sends her to hospital

The Noida Sector 142 police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Noida man brutally thrashes 70-year-old mother, sends her to hospital
Noida Sector 142: The accused has been arrested and produced in a local court.

Noida Sector 142: In a shocking incident, a man in Noida's Sector 142 brutally thrashed his 70-year-old mother after an altercation. The 45-year-old man has been identified as Manoj. He thrashed his mother Jagwati and seriously wounded her, the police said.

The Noida Sector 142 police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe. 

The accused has been arrested and produced in a local court. 

The condition of the woman is now stable and is under treatment. She is with her relatives and a police officer is in touch with her. 

With inputs from IANS

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.