Noida man brutally thrashes 70-year-old mother, sends her to hospital

Noida Sector 142: In a shocking incident, a man in Noida's Sector 142 brutally thrashed his 70-year-old mother after an altercation. The 45-year-old man has been identified as Manoj. He thrashed his mother Jagwati and seriously wounded her, the police said.

The Noida Sector 142 police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe.

The accused has been arrested and produced in a local court.

The condition of the woman is now stable and is under treatment. She is with her relatives and a police officer is in touch with her.

With inputs from IANS