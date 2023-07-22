Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters

Noida news: Answering the query, the police said 42 scooters were being used for patrolling.

Noida: As many as 58 scooters handed over to the Noida police in 2020 for patrolling are missing, an RTI query has revealed. The police reportedly received 100 scooters for policewomen in 2020. Alok Singh, the then police chief, had flagged off these patrolling scooters.

According to the Noida Police, however, they are using only 42 scooters; the whereabouts of the remaining scooters are unknown, reported Aaj Tak.

Advocate Ranjan Tomar filed the RTI query. He told the channel that he filed the query as he felt these 100 scooters weren't used by the police in Noida, to bolster the security of women.

Answering the query, the police said 42 scooters were being used for patrolling. It failed to mention the remaining scooters.