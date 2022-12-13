Noida new pet policy: Here's what dog-cat pet owners need to know to avoid paying fine

Noida, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has recently implemented a new pet policy. This policy has several special rules that dog and cat owners must follow.

First, it will be mandatory for all pet dogs and cats in the city to be registered with the local municipal corporation. Owners will have to pay a registration fee, which is typically set at ₹500 per annum. This fee must be submitted in the month of April, and the registration must be renewed annually in April. In order to register their pets, owners must show the vaccination card issued by a registered veterinarian.

Second, pet owners will not be allowed to take their pets out of the house without a leash. This leash will be issued by the municipal corporation and will have a barcode on it containing details about the pet. Leaving any pet alone outside the house is also prohibited.

Third, if a dog or cat has any health issues, the owner must bring a certificate from a veterinarian. Free anti-rabies vaccines for dogs registered on the Noida Authority's PET Registration App will be provided through empanelled doctors and government hospitals. For sterilization and medical assistance, pet owners can contact the helpline number 9999352343.

Fourth, if a pet dog defecates in a public place, the responsibility of cleaning it up will be on the owner. In case of the death of a pet dog or cat, the owner must inform the Noida Authority via the PET Registration App.

Fifth, if there is a complaint of cruelty towards a pet dog or cat, the Noida Authority will investigate and take legal action against the owner if the allegations are found to be true. Similarly, action will be taken against those who leave a pet dog or cat unattended.

Note: If a pet owner in Noida fails to register their pet by January 31, they will face a fine based on the delay in registration. The fine for violating the sterilization rule is set at ₹2000, while the fine for dog biting cases is ₹10,000. Additionally, pet owners who are found to be running a dog breeding center in their flat or house will be subject to a fine of ₹5000.

In conclusion, the new pet policy implemented in Noida has several special rules that dog and cat owners must follow. Violation of these rules can result in penalties, including fines and imprisonment. The policy is aimed at addressing the issue of stray animals in the city and ensuring that pet owners are responsible for their pets.