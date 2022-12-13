Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun expressway will cut travel time by 4 hours, to begin from Akshardham Temple

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The third stretch will be the 40-km-long Saharanpur-Rajaji National Park that has 6 lanes. (Representational)

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway is under construction. The 210 km long expressway will cut short the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun by a whopping four hours. It takes 6.5 hours to travel between the two cities. After the completion of the highway, the travel time will be reduced to 2.5 hours. It will take even less time to reach several UP cities from Delhi, including Saharanpur. The expressway is designed for a top speed of 120 km per hour but the operational speed is likely to be 100 kmph. The expressway will start in Delhi and will pass through many cities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will pass through cities like Saharanpur, Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur. The road will also connect the Saharanpur-Roorkee-Haridwar Expressway and the Ambala-Gangoh-Shamli Expressway.

One of the main features of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a 12-km-long elevated corridor. The elevated road will pass through the Rajaji National Park and is aimed at saving the wildlife from accidents. The expressway will reduce the distance between Dehradun and Delhi to 210 kms from 235. The expressway will be 210 km long and with 6 lanes that can be extended to 8 lanes.

The first stretch of road will begin from Delhi's Akshardham Temple. The 12 lane route will meet the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Baghpat at Kherka. The second stretch is 118 km long that will connect EPE to Saharanpur. It will be 6 lanes.

The third stretch will be the 40-km-long Saharanpur-Rajaji National Park that has 6 lanes. The last stretch is the 19.5-km-long route that runs through a 2-tube tunnel of total 2.322 km length.

So far, the three lane tunnel is being constructed at Datkali. Around 300 pillars for the elevated road have been erected.

The tunnel is 13 metres wide. The elevated expressway will be constructed from Datkli to Ganeshpur over the Barsati river.

The work on other stretches of the expressway is on.

Meanwhile, the NHAI is also working on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway that will cut down the travel time between the two cities from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will also cut down the travel time from Jaipur to Delhi to just 2.5 hours. The speed limit of the expressway will be 120 km per hour and it will be illegal to make halts at unauthorised places. The highway is expected to be completed by 2024.