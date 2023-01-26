Noida: New flyover planned from Rajnigandha Chowk to Sectors 12-22, Sector 56; Sector 19, Sector 10 to benefit

Noida flyover news: The length of the road will be 4.8 kilometres. (Representational)

The Noida Authority has proposed another elevated road in Noida. The proposed elevated flyover will begin at Noida Sector 3's Rajnigandha Chowk and culminate at Sector 57's intersection. The civil department of Noida Authority is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) regarding the planned Noida flyovers.

The proposed road will also cover the popular intersection of Sectors 19, Sectors 12/22 and Sector 56 T-point. The aim of the elevated road is to eliminate traffic signals and traffic jams. In an earlier attempt to achieve this, Noida Authority installed a U-turn but failed to decongest the area.

This route covers major roads like DND, Sector 57, Labour Chowk and Ghaziabad.

The construction work will begin as soon as the road is approved by the CEO of the Noida Authority.

The proposed elevated route will eliminate traffic signals at Sector 19-21, Sector 10, Noida Stadium and Sectors 12/22.

The length of the road will be 4.8 kilometres.

The Noida Authority has two other elevated roads planned in Noida. One that connects Delhi's Chilla village to the Mahamaya Flyover to provide seamless transit to Greater Noida. The other road will connect the Dadri-Surajpur-Chalera Road.