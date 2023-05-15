Noida International Airport’s Aero City to be launched in 2024, check all facilities

Noida International Airport updates: The state and federal governments envision the planned airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, as becoming India's biggest airport.

The future Noida International Airport in Greater Noida would also have an aero city similar to those at Delhi and Hyderabad airports in order to increase its revenue base.

According to Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of Noida Airport, the 172-acre aero city will include lodging, dining, shopping, and similar leisure amenities.

“We expect that the aero city, with hotels and few other facilities to become operational with the completion of the first phase, which is the end of 2024,” Schnellmann said to FE. “The concessions for commercial spaces like restaurants, shops and hotels within the terminal area will be given out in the next nine months,” he added.

The idea of an aero city is gaining popularity among airport developers since the revenue generated by an aero city goes to the operator and is not obliged to be split with the joint venture partner, as is the case with Hyderabad or Delhi airports, where the Airport Authority of India is a minority partner.

Aero cities are located outside of airport grounds, and their hotels and restaurants differ from those found inside airport grounds. There are three main sources of income for a private airport developer: aeronautical, non-aeronautical, and aero city.

Aeronautical: The aeronautical earnings come from a tax on incoming and departing passengers as well as from landing and parking fees.

Non-Aeronautical: The shops, cafés, and liquor stores inside the airport's grounds generate non-aeronautical revenue. These two revenue sources are split with the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Aero City: The airport developer is the exclusive owner of the aero city earnings.

Which is the largest aero city in India?

The largest aero city at the moment is Hyderabad, which occupies 1,500 acres. Delhi follows on 200 acres. These two airports are run by GMR Group.

The future of UP’s Noida International Airport:

After completing the first phase of operations, the proposed Noida airport, the second airport in the Delhi-National Capital Region, will feature one runway and one terminal and be able to accommodate about 12 million people annually. The Noida airport will involve an overall estimated investment of Rs 5,730 crore.

In 2019, Zurich Airport International AG won the contract for the development and management of the airport. The project is being carried out by the subsidiary Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), which is situated in Switzerland.

Earlier this year, Roseate Hotels and Resorts announced plans to build a more than 220-room airport hotel at Noida Airport's Aero City. According to Christoph Schnellmann, the concessions for commercial buildings like restaurants, stores, and hotels will be distributed over the following nine months.

India’s first pod taxi will run at Noida International Airport. The authorities have planned a pod taxi route which will join the Noida International Airport with the Noida International Film City. Noida pod taxi is likely to be charged Rs 8 per km, according to the reports.

