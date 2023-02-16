Noida International Airport: New Agra, New Noida, New Mathura, river front to be developed near Noida

The Noida International Airport is being developed with an aim to make it a major industrial centre. (Representational: Pixabay)

The Noida International Airport is expected to be opened by the end of 2024. The Central and the UP governments are trying to expedite the work for early inauguration of the airport. Several new infrastructure projects are being built near the mega project, including the Noida Film City and the Noida Fintech city. Three full-fledged cities will also be developed along the Yamuna Expressway, near the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The detailed project report of the projects have been finalised. These will soon be sent to the governments.

The Noida International Airport is being developed with an aim to make it a major industrial centre. All the three cities will be built near the airport for better aerial connectivity. These cities will entail commercial, industrial and institutional activities.

Tappal Bajna City: The Tappal Bajna City will be developed on 11,000 hectares of land. The name of the city will be Tappal Bajna Urban Centre. Tappal is a block in Aligarh. Tappal is along the Yamuna Expressway. This city will serve as a logistics and ware-housing cluster.

The New Noida will also have all the trappings of a metropolis. It will also be a major industrial and residential space.

The New Agra will be made on 12000 hectares. It will be an extension of Agra's industries. It may also act as a hub for the city's iconic leather industry. Since it doesn't come under NRC, the authorities are waiting for the UP government's nod.

New Vrandavan will be developed in Raya by Yamuna Authority. The heritage city will be built on 9359 hectares of land. The first phase will be a tourism zone. A river front will also be built near Noida.

The company has submitted the draft report to the Yamuna Authority. It has been said in the draft report that the culture of Braj should be shown here along with religious tourism so that people coming to Mathura-Vrindavan can stay here. Resort, budget hotel, wellness center and adventure should also be developed here.