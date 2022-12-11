Noida-Greater Noida West Metro to have 5 stations, 9.15 km long elevated track to be built

Noida-Greater Noida West news: Rs 1100 crore will be spent on the project.

Great news for the residents of Greater Noida West! Those who live in Gaur City, Gaur City 2, Ajnara and other such societies in Greater Noida West will be able to go to Noida via metro soon. The Central government has approved a 9.15 kilometers long elevated metro line for these areas. Five metro stations will be built for this metro line.

This metro line could prove to be a boon for the lakhs of people who live in Greater Noida West, a booming residential city.

Earlier this week, the Central government's Public Investment Board approved the metro line connecting Noida and Greater Noida West after a wait of six years.

The Uttar Pradesh government had already approved the mega project.

The Central government, UP government, Greater Noida Authority and Noida Authority will together develop the metro project.

Around Rs 1,100 crore will be spent in developing the metro line.

The Central government's Urban Development Department had sent the proposal to the board which approved the project yesterday.

Around Rs 500 crore will be spent on civil works.

The stations will be built at Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Sector 4, Sector 12 and Sector 2.

Earlier this week, the authorities in Noida had finalised a line that would connect Greater Noida with Botanical Garden Metro Station. The 11.5-kilometer-long route was supposed to connect stations in Sectors 142, 136, 91, 93, 98, 127, 97, 126, and 125. But now, a lesser number of stations will be built. The number of stations involved could be 5-7. The new route will run parallel to the expressway.