Noida-Greater Noida news: Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara expressway to connect Jewar Airport, 31 km road to come up from Haryana

The upcoming Noida International Airport will be the most connected airport in the country. To make it accessible to a lot of people, the airport is slated to have transit facilities like metro, rapid rail, bullet train and even pod taxis. Recently, the top officials of the UP government were told that there would be a train terminal station at the airport that will be linked to the metro passenger terminal. A railway network will also be installed around the airport. Yogi Adityanath's government is in touch with the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited to work on this aspect of the airport.

The airport is expected to come up before the 2024 general elections. The railway is being built at Greater Noida's Jewar, around 30 kilometers from Greater Noida. It will be well-connected to Delhi, Mumbai, and other parts of the country. The authorities are planning hard over it. Using these modes of transport, it will be easy for the people of the country to reach the airport.

From the Jewar airport, the government will also connect the Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway. The government will build a six-lane, 31-kilometer-long route from Bhallabhgarh, Haryana, to link the Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara expressway to Jewar Airport.

Seven kilometers of the link road will be in the Gautam Buddha Nagar whereas 24 kilometers in Haryana.

The government has acquired 69.36 hectares of land for this purpose.

This land will comprise parts of Ballabhnagar, Dayanatpur, Phalanda, Bangar, and Karauli Bangar. NHAI has given consent to purchase the land belonging to Haryana, Tricity reported.

The UP government will purchase the land and give it to the NHAI for development. It will spend close to Rs 2100 crore for this purpose and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Meanwhile, Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway will be completed by 2023. So far, 350 kilometers of the expressway from Delhi to Rajasthan's Dausa have been completed. The remaining 825-kilometer-long corridor is being constructed. The Delhi-Mumbai distance will be reduced to 1350 kilometers.

The Highway will have a top speed of 120 km per hour which will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours. Earlier, it was 24 hours.

People will be able to reach Jaipur from Delhi in just two hours as opposed to 5 hours.

The Jewar International Airport will be built on 6,200 hectares of land. It is being built in four phases.

The first phase will be built keeping in mind 12 million passengers. The project will be built at a cost of Rs 29,560 crore.