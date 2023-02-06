Search icon
Noida flat scheme deadline extended till February 21, know how to apply

Noida flats: People can apply in banks till 5 pm on February 21. After that, they can also participate in the e-auction process.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Noida news: After Greater Noida, now the Noida Authority has also extended the application date for the 338 flat scheme. Now people have another chance to apply for their dream home in the city for 314 flats in LIG (low-income group) category.

Residential complexes will be allotted through a lucky draw in this category. The scheme has been extended for three weeks till February 21. People can apply in banks till 5 pm on February 21. Apart from this, Noida Authority will take applications till February 7 in MIG, HIG and Duplex.

While the allotment of LIG flats will be done through the draw, e-auction will be done in MIG, HIG and duplex. The date of the scheme was already extended till February 7 for the flats whose allotment is to be done online. 

Reports suggest that the reserve price of the flat has been fixed at a minimum of Rs 45 lakh and a maximum of Rs 1.8 crore. Their allotment will also be done through e-auction. Its brochure was passed in the 208th Board meeting of Noida Authority.

This scheme was earlier from January 2 to January 31. All the flats of the Authority are in Sector-71, 73, 82, 93, 99, 118 and 135. All these flats are 12 years old.

The scheme was announced in December last for the allotment of 340 houses across several categories which include the low-income group(LIG), middle-income group(MIG), and high-income group(HIG). Earlier, the Greater Noida Authority also set February 13 as the last date for applications for its 166-plot scheme.

