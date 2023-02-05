Greater Noida plot scheme deadline extended: Buy house at nearly half price through SBI e-auction

Greater Noida plot scheme deadline extended (File photo)

Now, you can get one step closer of owning your dream home in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, with a great opportunity at hand to purchase a plot in the city with an exceptional deal on the land prices. This is possible through enrolling in the Greater Noida plot scheme.

According to the officials, the Greater Noida plot scheme offers houses in the Uttar Pradesh city at almost half the price of what the Noida Authority has quoted on its website. The good news is that the deadline for applying for the same has now been extended.

The Greater Noida authority has extended the deadline for applying for the plot scheme. Earlier the last date was February 3, but now it has been extended by 10 days. People can register for the scheme till February 13, submit the fees by February 17 and can submit the documents by February 20.

This means that you still have a week to complete the application process for the Greater Noida plot scheme, which will help you buy a substantial plot at almost half the rate in Greater Noida.

As per the official notice regarding the scheme, the Greater Noida authority has on offer at least 168 plots measuring between 162 square metres (sqm) and 738 sqm in different sectors. These are the plots which could not be allotted earlier, or the allotment was cancelled due to default in payments.

According to the details, the Authority is offering residential plots at an average price of around Rs 40,000 per square metre and the sale will take place through the e-bidding process. This means that whoever places the highest bid will be able to buy the plot.

Registration for the Greater Noida plot scheme can be done through the e-auction portal of the State Bank of India (SBI), via https://etender.sbi. It is likely that the bidding will start at around Rs 34,000 per square metre.

