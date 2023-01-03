Noida citizens devour alcohol of worth Rs 9 crore on New Year's eve; liquor sale goes up by 23%

People in Gautam Budh Nagar, UP, celebrated the New Year with great fervour as liquor worth Rs 9 crore was purchased on New Year's Eve, shattering all previous records. Compared to last year's record, there were 23% more sales of alcoholic beverages this time.

The Excise Department has made a lot of revenue as a result. Statistics show that city residents drank alcohol worth Rs 9 crore on December 31, 2022, the last day of the year. This includes domestic alcohol, imported alcohol, and beer. In Noida, alcohol sales in December totaled Rs 139.6 crore.

Revenue has increased due to record-breaking liquor sales, which are also due to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions over the holiday season. On December 31, New Year's Eve, Gautam Budh Nagar residents consumed roughly 2,30,000 litres of alcohol, according to official statistics, Aaj Tak reported.

The Excise Department reports that on December 31, alcohol worth over Rs 9 crore was consumed. The sale of illegal alcohol has also been addressed by the Excise Department. In December, the department took 82 actions and seized 2512 litres of alcohol.

Occasional licences issued

98 bars, 82 occasional licences, 140 foreign liquors, 138 beer shops, 25 model shops, 231 country shops, and 15 premium retail vendor shops are all licenced in Gautam Budh Nagar, according to Assistant Excise Commissioner RB Singh. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, there are approximately 550 bars and clubs.

82 people applied for an occasional licence at the Excise Department for 1 to 3 days, according to the official information. Taking into account all requirements, the Excise Department obtained revenue by charging a fee of Rs 11,000 for a single day. Through the issuance of occasional licences, the Excise Department has earned more than Rs 10 lakh.

