Another Russian national found dead on ship in Odisha, third in less than 2 weeks

According to the police, another Russian man was discovered dead on Tuesday, making it the third overall death in recent times following the mysterious deaths of two Russian nationals in Odisha. Milyakov Sergey, who was discovered dead in a ship positioned at Paradip Port in the Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the vessel's chief engineer, according to media reports, and the M B Aldnah was travelling from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh to Mumbai via Paradip. Around 4:30 am, his body was discovered in his ship's chamber.

“We have come to know that he was one of the crew members of the cargo ship. The cause of his death would be known only after the postmortem. As per our preliminary investigation, he suddenly collapsed onboard the ship. He might have died of a heart attack,” SP, Jagatsinghpur, Akhilesvhar Singh, TOI reported.

A few days ago, police located the missing Russian national who had gone missing following a protest against the Russia-Ukraine war on Thursday at the Bhubaneswar railway station. He was recognised as Glagolev Andrew, a 58-year-old native of Moscow.

Since 2016, Andrew, a critic of his nation's president Vladimir Putin, has resided in India. Andrew had previously been seen in the capital of Odisha waving signs with anti-war and anti-Putin slogans and asking for money.

Prior to this, a Russian MP was reported to have died in Odisha, was also a critic of President Vladimir Putin. After the passing of his countrymen, politician and businessman Pavel Antov, and fellow traveller Vladimir Bidenov, in a hotel in the Rayagada district, a passenger's photograph of the man holding that placard has become widely shared.

Bidenov was discovered dead in his room on December 22, while Antov passed away after reportedly falling from the third floor of the hotel on December 24. Around a month ago, GRP representatives spoke with the man holding that poster in the Bhubaneswar train station.

Whether these mysterious deaths are a coincidence or have criminal undertones is unclear at this time. While the Russian Embassy claimed that the police had found "no criminal aspect," the state's top official has ordered a CID investigation.

