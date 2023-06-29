Noida: Bus carrying over dozen passengers catches fire on Yamuna Expressway, chilling video surfaces on internet

Bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway| Photo: Twitter

More than a dozen passengers had a narrow escape on Thursday after a CNG bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said. The bus, operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) also called UP roadways, was going from Noida to Jewar when the fire broke out around 3.30 pm, they said.

Nobody was hurt in the episode, Chief Fire Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, adding that the fire department was alerted about the incident after a commuter shared a video on social media showing the burning bus.

“Upon receiving the alert, the fire service unit from Ecotech-1 fire station promptly responded and reached the spot. However, by the time they arrived at around 4 pm, the fire had already been extinguished by the fire service units stationed at the Jewar toll plaza and Jaypee Infratech. These units had quickly reached the scene after the driver dialled the emergency number,” Choubey said.

The incident took place near the 24-kilometer milestone, falling under the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station, the officer said, adding "no casualty was reported as the bus driver, staff, and passengers had safely evacuated the vehicle after noticing smoke emanating from the engine".

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire, and measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, he added.

Meanwhile, local police officials said traffic movement on the expressway was not hit due to the incident and the charred remains of the bus were being removed from the carriageway.

(With inputs from PTI)