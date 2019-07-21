No such proposal, all rumours: Dinesh Gundu Rao on reports that JD(S) approached Siddaramaiah for CM's post

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Why has Indian Air Force grounded its entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets?

Honda Elevate SUV unveiled: First look of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rival

Watch! Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif takes away umbrella from woman, leaving her to walk behind in rain

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeIndia

India

No such proposal, all rumours: Dinesh Gundu Rao on reports that JD(S) approached Siddaramaiah for CM's post

Responding after being asked, "there is a rumour that JD(Secular) party has approached Siddaramaiah for chief minister's post", Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "these are all false rumors, there is no such proposal."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 02:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day ahead of the scheduled trust vote, Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed rumours that Janata Dal (Secular) has approached Siddaramaiah for chief minister's post. 

Responding after being asked, "there is a rumour that JD(Secular) party has approached Siddaramaiah for chief minister's post", Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "these are all false rumours, there is no such proposal."

Slamming the BJP for the current state of affairs in Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "This operation Kamala, where did the Rs 1000 crore come from? We have heard tapes of Muralidhar Rao and BS Yeddyurappa speaking to MLAs, offering Rs 20-30 crore. Is this democracy? All this will be questioned tomorrow on the floor of the House."

Speaking after party's legislative meeting on Sunday, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "MLAs are very enthusiastic, we are going with a lot of confidence. We will emerge as winners. Tomorrow on the floor of the House we will expose BJP."

Both the parties, Congress and BJP held their legislative meetings ahead of July 22 trust vote.

Meanwhile, rebel MLAs who are lodged in a Mumbai hotel once again reiterated on Sunday that they will not take back their resignations back and asked Kumaraswamy to step down.

However, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy appealed to all the rebel MLAs on Sunday to return to the party, attend the legislative session and expose how the BJP tried to destroy the sanctity of democracy.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

(With inputs from ANI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE