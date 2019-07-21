No such proposal, all rumours: Dinesh Gundu Rao on reports that JD(S) approached Siddaramaiah for CM's post

Responding after being asked, "there is a rumour that JD(Secular) party has approached Siddaramaiah for chief minister's post", Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "these are all false rumors, there is no such proposal."

A day ahead of the scheduled trust vote, Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed rumours that Janata Dal (Secular) has approached Siddaramaiah for chief minister's post.

Slamming the BJP for the current state of affairs in Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "This operation Kamala, where did the Rs 1000 crore come from? We have heard tapes of Muralidhar Rao and BS Yeddyurappa speaking to MLAs, offering Rs 20-30 crore. Is this democracy? All this will be questioned tomorrow on the floor of the House."

Speaking after party's legislative meeting on Sunday, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "MLAs are very enthusiastic, we are going with a lot of confidence. We will emerge as winners. Tomorrow on the floor of the House we will expose BJP."

Both the parties, Congress and BJP held their legislative meetings ahead of July 22 trust vote.

Meanwhile, rebel MLAs who are lodged in a Mumbai hotel once again reiterated on Sunday that they will not take back their resignations back and asked Kumaraswamy to step down.

However, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy appealed to all the rebel MLAs on Sunday to return to the party, attend the legislative session and expose how the BJP tried to destroy the sanctity of democracy.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

(With inputs from ANI)