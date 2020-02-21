No one should be scared of CAA, nationwide NRC will not be implemented: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting with PM Modi

After having discussions with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that no one should be scared of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also asserted that Prime Minister had promised that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the entire country.

Thackeray said that he has been assured by Modi that NRC will only be implemented in Assam.

He also assured the citizens of the country to not worry about the National Population Register (NPR) as it is "not going to throw anyone out of the country."

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in the Maharashtra Government, Shri @AUThackeray called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/YOmxsBCGO3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 21, 2020

"As for the NPR and Census, Census is conducted every 10 years and I have assured all my state`s residents that their citizenship will not be taken away," he said.

Speaking on the CAA, Uddhav said, "This law (CAA) is not to take away citizenship from anyone. However, this law is about giving citizenship to the minorities of the neighbouring countries. No one should be scared of CAA."

It is to be noted that the Shiv Sena voted for the CAA to be passed in the parliament, even though the party's ally in Maharashtra, the Congress, voted against it.

Meanwhile, states like Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have already passed a resolution against the contentious citizenship law.

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

"The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in the Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray called on PM Narendra Modi," PMO tweeted on Friday.

This is Uddhav Thackeray's first visit to Delhi since becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav along with his son Aaditya Thackeray met PM Modi in the national capital.