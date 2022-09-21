No one-person-one-post rule: Gehlot, Congress prez frontrunner, in no mood to cede CM post to rival Pilot

On whether he would keep the post of CM if he takes up post of party president, Gehlot said there is no such rule of one-person-one-post in party.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has not only given a clear indication that he may throw his hat in the ring for the Congress president polls, but also that he is in no mood to cede the CM post to his rival Sachin Pilot.

Responding to the question whether he would keep the post of CM if he takes up the post of party president, Gehlot said there is no such rule of one-person-one-post in the party. "One person can remain a minister and also be elected Congress president," he said.

Gehlot’s remark came amid growing questions over holding two positions in the party as Gehlot is now one of the frontrunners in the race for Congress president, and Pilot reportedly claiming no person can two posts in the party.

As Gehlot's name emerged as a contender for the party chief post, which is also being contested by Shashi Tharoor, speculations around Pilot's name as thr former's successor in the state started doing the rounds.

"Main kahin nahin ja raha, chinta mat karo (I am not going anywhere, don't worry)," he said, in a clear indication that he has no plans to give up the Chief Minister's post.

On whether keeping both posts of the CM and party president could be a violation of the party's pledges in Udaipur, Gehlot said that applies when the high command nominates people, while the president polls were an open election and anybody among the 9,000 PCC delegates, irrespective of whether that person is MP, MLA or minister, can contest.

Citing an example, he said if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay minister and also contest polls.

"Time will tell where I remain. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he asserted when asked if he would remain CM along with being party chief. Gehlot said he wants to serve the Congress, wherever he is useful, be it Rajasthan or Delhi.

"Party has given me everything, post is not so important for me. If it is up to me, I would not take any post, I would join Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra looking at the situation in the country, the Constitution is being destroyed, democracy is in danger. They (the BJP) are destroying the country," he said.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

Experts believe that in case Gehlot has to give up the CM post to lead the party, he would want a loyalist to replace him. The 71-year-old has already been involved in a power tussle with Pilot, who had opened a revolt against the former in 2020.