No foreign guest at Republic Day parade this year, here's why

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar praises India's top-order consistency in Ind vs Pak match

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

'Next is Samudrayaan': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals India's manned deep ocean mission

Wordle 815 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 12

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India record their biggest victory vs PAK in ODI history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Asia Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar praises India's top-order consistency in Ind vs Pak match

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

Players who have scored 13000 or more runs in ODI

Weight loss: 8 Indian superfoods that burn belly fat faster

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

HomeIndia

India

No foreign guest at Republic Day parade this year, here's why

This is the 4th time in history that no foreign guest will be present on Republic Day. The previous times it happened were in 1966, 1953 and 1952.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 14, 2021, 09:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Due to the COVID pandemic, no foreign guest will be present at India's republic day parade, something that has been one of the highlights of the annual event celebrating the country's diversity at the heart of Delhi. 

Announcing the development, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Due to the global covid 19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be a foreign head of state or head of govt as the chief guest at our republic day event"

India had extended an invite to UK PM Boris Johnson to be the guest at the Republic day who had accepted and confirmed that he would be be coming. But earlier this month he had informed the Indian PM of his inability to come due to the new strain of covid virus that had emerged in the UK. 

This is the 4th time in history that no foreign guest will be present on Republic Day. The last time it had happened was in the year 1966, and before that in 1953 and 1952.

The choice of the Republic Day guest showcases New Delhi's closeness with the country. Indian PM Modi had invited US President Barack Obama as the chief guest in 2015, which sent the message of growing ties Delhi Washington partnership. In 2018, all members of the ASEAN grouping were invited, creating history since never before 10 heads of govt/states were present at the parade together.

Johnson had on January 4 ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system before a vaccine programme reaches a critical mass.

The announcement came just hours after the government hailed Britain's success in becoming the first country to begin rolling out the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca against COVID-19.

Johnson said a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom and now present in many other countries was spreading at great speed and immediate action was needed to slow it down.

"As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than any time since the start of the pandemic," Johnson said in a televised address to the country.

"With most of the country already under extreme measures, it's clear that we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control," he said.

"We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant. That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home."

Non-essential shops and hospitality would have to remain closed, while primary and secondary schools would close from Tuesday for all pupils except vulnerable children and those whose parents are key workers.

(With Reuters inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan vs Pathaan vs Gadar 2: How Shah Rukh Khan beat himself and Sunny Deol to rewrite box office records

'My criticism was about...': Venkatesh Prasad clarifies his 'one corrupt, arrogant guy' tweet against BCCI

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 2240 Staff Nurse before this date, check eligibility

Shah Rukh Khan gets teary-eyed after musicians play Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera song in viral video- Watch

PM Modi announces conclusion of G20 Summit, recites peace prayer ‘Swati Astu Vishwa’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE