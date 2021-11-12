No action will be taken against online gaming companies, Karnataka govt tells HC

The Karnataka government has made a law to make online gaming a criminal and punishable offence.

The Karnataka government has assured the High Court that no punitive action will be taken against online gaming companies operating in the state, while the new law allows authorities to initiate action. The state government, represented by a lawyer, told a division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi in this regard on Thursday.

Notably, the Karnataka government has made a law to make online gaming a criminal and punishable offence, against which the India Gaming Federation and other online gaming companies filed a petition in the High Court.

Solicitor General Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing for the government, said that the court has to consider the objections filed before the single bench in this regard. He also said that all the questions of the petitioners will be answered.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi presented his arguments before the court for more than one and a half hours. He explained that there are two types of online games known as 'games of skills' and 'games of chance'. The game of skill cannot be controlled or stopped by law.

He argued, "Despite the Supreme Court's order in this regard, the Government of Karnataka has brought the game of skill under the purview of the new Act." The High Court has adjourned the hearing of the case till November 18.

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill 2021 was introduced by the ruling BJP in the monsoon session to amend the Karnataka Police Act 1963. BJP leaders claimed that they are introducing a bill to ban online gaming in the interest of the people.

However, the new law was opposed by online gaming companies and said that the policy would affect the city which is emerging as a hub of online gaming companies.