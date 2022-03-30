Nitin Gadkari reaches Parliament in India’s first hydrogen-powered car - WATCH

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car, the first of its kind in India.

Aiming to send a message for the adoption of renewable and green energy, Gadkari emphasised the need to spread awareness about `Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)` technology and its benefits for a hydrogen-based society in India.

He assured that `Green Hydrogen` will be manufactured in India, and refuelling stations will be established, generating sustainable employment opportunities in the country.

The minister said India would soon become a `Green Hydrogen` exporting country. "In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government through `National Hydrogen Mission` is committed to green and clean energy," Gadkari said.

Gadkari has been vocal about transitioning to renewable and green energy.

On March 16, the Minister had launched India's first hydrogen-based advanced "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)" - Toyota Mirai.

It will take only five minutes to refill the Hydrogen tank and then it can go up to 550 km.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the International Centre for Automotive Technology have embarked on a pilot project to study whether Toyota Mirai is suitable on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

The rise in fuel prices may accelerate the process of transition. Petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 5.60 a litre in the past nine days.

Prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday. This is the eighth increase in petrol and diesel price in the past nine days.