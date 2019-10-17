NITI Aayog releases India Innovation Index 2019; Karnataka tops list

Government think-tank NITI Aayog, along with the Institute of Competitiveness, on Thursday, released the India Innovation Index (III) 2019, the first of its kind. The list, which examines the innovation capabilities and performance of 29 states and seven union territories, lists Karnataka on top, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the second and third positions. Telangana, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh followed close behind, forming the top ten in the list.

Delhi took up the top spot among the Union Territories and Sikkim proved to be the premier among the north-eastern states in the list. The India Innovation Index 2019 also lists the most efficient states in translating the input to output, where Delhi topped, followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to a PIB press release notifying of the list, the India Innovation Index 2019 was released by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary at the Government of India's Department of Science. Also present at the event were Renu Swarup, Secretary at the Department of Biotechnology and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of AYUSH, the government ministry for developing alternative medicine.

At the event, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar said, "The India Innovation Index would create synergies between different stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem and India would shift to competitive good governance." It was also said that the index is a great beginning to improve the innovation environment in the country since it lists the input and output components of the idea. It is being considered as a step in making India the innovation leader in the world.

The attempt of the India Innovation Index is to create an extensive framework for the continual evaluation of the innovation environment of 29 states and seven union territories. The index aims to rank states and UTs based on their index score, recognise opportunities and challenges, and assist in tailoring governmental policies to foster innovation.

Here is the complete India Innovation Index (III), as provided by the Press Information Bureau (PIB):

States III Rank Enablers Rank Performance Rank Major States KARNATAKA 1 3 1 TAMIL NADU 2 5 2 MAHARASHTRA 3 1 3 TELANGANA 4 9 4 HARYANA 5 2 7 KERALA 6 4 8 UTTAR PRADESH 7 15 5 WEST BENGAL 8 11 6 GUJARAT 9 6 9 ANDHRA PRADESH 10 8 10 PUNJAB 11 7 13 ODISHA 12 10 11 RAJASTHAN 13 12 12 MADHYA PRADESH 14 13 14 CHHATTISGARH 15 14 17 BIHAR 16 16 15 JHARKHAND 17 17 16 NE and Hill states SIKKIM 1 1 11 HIMACHAL PRADESH 2 2 5 UTTARAKHAND 3 4 1 MANIPUR 4 3 4 JAMMU & KASHMIR 5 5 3 TRIPURA 6 6 9 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 7 7 6 ASSAM 8 11 2 NAGALAND 9 9 7 MIZORAM 10 8 10 MEGHALAYA 11 10 8 Union Territories/City states/Small States DELHI 1 3 1 CHANDIGARH 2 2 2 GOA 3 1 5 PUDUCHERRY 4 5 6 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 5 4 7 DAMAN & DIU 6 7 3 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 7 8 4 LAKSHADWEEP 8 6 8

The innovation inputs were measured through five enabler parameters and innovation output through two performance parameters. It is to be noted that human capital, investment, knowledge workers, business environment, safety and legal environment have been identified as enabler parameters, while knowledge output and knowledge diffusion have been chosen as performance parameters.

It is also evident that the innovation ecosystem is strong in the southern and western parts of India, compared to the north, since three of the top five states in the index - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are from the south.

For the list, all the states in the country were bifurcated into three categories - major states, north-east and hill states, and union territories/city-states/small states. Karnataka also proved to be among the top performers in Infrastructure, Knowledge Workers, Knowledge Output and Business Environment.

As is evident from the list, Maharashtra has performed the best in the 'Enablers' sector, which depicts that the state has the best enabling environment for innovation.

The study also showed that cluster development programs are also an area in need of greater coordination and can benefit from a more open collaborative approach. Also, the industrial policies at the state level should focus more on innovation.

(With PIB and Zee Media newsroom inputs)