Nine transport trade unions to go on strike in Tamil Nadu - Know how commuters will be affected

Nine transport trade unions in Tamil Nadu have called for a State-wide strike on February 25 over the government's failure to conclude wage talks. It is estimated that around 80% of the government buses in Tamil Nadu will stay off the roads from today.

A joint press release was issued by the nine unions going on strike - including Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

As per the press release, the strike will cover eight State Transport Undertakings (STUs), including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

Nearly one lakh workers belonging to nine unions will participate in the bus strike in Tamil Nadu. As per records, there are 21,000 government buses in Tamil Nadu.

Some of the demands by the unions include wage revision, clearing provident fund and other retired workers dues, coverage of transport corporation losses in the budget, and betterment of the overall situation of the Transport Department.

Officials have expressed their disappointment over the call for strike even as the talks are going on.

It is said that only three rounds of talks have ended and the government has already agreed to consider the requests of the unions.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss has requested the government to arrive at an amicable solution in the issue.

In Tamil Nadu, government buses cover 80 lakh kilometres. So, every day, there is at least a loss of Rs 10 to 16 crore.