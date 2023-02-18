Nikki Yadav murder: Sahil Gehlot went missing on his wedding day, switched off phone to hide victim's body (file photo)

Nikki Yadav murder: Since the murder case of 23-year-old Nikki Yadav in Delhi has come to light, there have been new updates on the case every other day. Now, in a major twist in the case, police said the victim was the wife of Sahil Gehlot, the main accused in the case. The couple had tied the knot in 2020, it said. Sahil allegedly killed his Nikki and stuffed her body into a fridge in southwest Delhi before being caught.

Meanwhile, the Special Commissioner of Crime Branch has revealed that on the day of his second marriage with another woman, Sahil went missing, following which, there was uproar at the house. People looked after the groom Sahil. His mobile was switched off during that time, Amarujala reported.

Police said that Yadav was opposed to the impending marriage of Gehlot his family had fixed. But he could not convince her to allow him to go ahead with the wedding. Subsequently, he killed Nikki.

Sahil called Naveen, Ashish, Amar and Lokesh after killing Nikki and told them about the incident. He asked them to reach the family-owned dhaba located in Mitrau village where all four kept vigil while Sahil hide Nikki's body in a fridge of the dhaba.

After this, the five informed Sahil's father about Nikki's murder after reaching home. The father told Sahil that first he should get married first and later it would be seen what to do with the dead body. Sahil then got married for the second time.

In another update in the case, a court in the capital has allowed three-day custodial interrogation of five people, including the father, two relatives and two friends of Sahil. According to police, Gehlot has confessed to having killed Yadav because she was pressuring him to marry her.

