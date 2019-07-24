NIA raids Pulwama traders in terror funding case

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

HomeIndia

India

NIA raids Pulwama traders in terror funding case

A joint team of NIA and J&K police raided the premises of Ghulam Ahmad Wani in Keller area of Pulwama

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Jul 24, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided the premises of two traders in Pulwama and Srinagar districts involved in cross Line of control (LoC) trade. 

A joint team of NIA and J&K police raided the premises of Ghulam Ahmad Wani in Keller area of Pulwama. Sources said he was involved in cross LoC trade before the government suspended it on Feb 14 in the wake of terror attack in Pulwama.  

Srinagar’s Parimpora fruit Mandi was also raided. Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Watali and several separatist leaders were arrested for receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor terror activities in Kashmir. He is said to be an aide of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. NIA sources said that Watali had assets worth crores and owned properties in Britain and Dubai. Key separatist leaders Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam are currently lodged in Delhi Tihar jail. NIA claimed that Dukhtaran-e-Millathad chief Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam confessed that they collected  funds from foreign sources to organise protests in J&K no local group came forward, when the tender were floated by NMC.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Explained: Can India qualify for FIFA World Cup, La Liga? Criteria to be met by Sunil Chhetri's football team

Pranitha Subhash touches husband's feet on Bheemana Amavasya

Meet star Indian cricketer, who was known as 'king of swing', his career ended abruptly due to disease, injury

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE