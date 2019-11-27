'Never dreamed of leading state': Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Nov 28

After being elected as joint legislative party leader, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had never dreamed of leading the state.'

Hours after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress elected Uddhav as their joint legislative party leader.

After being elected as joint legislative party leader, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders.

Ever since after Maharashtra assembly election results, Shiv Sena has been saying that the CM will be from their party.

It is over the issue of rotation chief minister's post that the pre-poll alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena did not work out after election results, following which the latter party put all its efforts to form an alternative alliance with NCP and Congress.

Uddhav on Tuesday met the Governor and staked claim to form the government and will take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday (November 28).

Four days after taking oath for the second term as Maharashtra chief minister, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation saying "we don't have the numbers."

His resignation came after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test for Fadnavis to prove his majority in the assembly will be conducted on Wednesday. Fadnavis had taken oath as chief minister, along with NCP's Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister at a hastily organised ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the BJP will play the role of "an effective opposition" even though he expressed doubts whether the "three-wheeler government" of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress will be stable.

"...I'll go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them all the best whoever will form the government. But that will be a very unstable govt as there is a huge difference of opinions," he said.

"I doubt that this three-wheeler govt will be stable but BJP will work as an effective opposition and try to raise the voice of people," Fadnavis added.