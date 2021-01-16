Netizens take to twitter to laud PM Modi on launching world's largest COVID vaccination drive

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme on Saturday, netizens took to the social media to laud the PM. The hashtag 'LargestVaccineDrive' started trending on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi, through video conference reassured the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours.

Addressing the nation ahead of the vaccine launch of what he described as the world's largest vaccination programme, PM Modi said these vaccines will ensure a 'decisive victory' for the country over the coronavirus pandemic, but asked countrymen to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing even after receiving the jabs.

Also read PM Modi gets emotional while launching COVID-19 vaccination drive

Soon after the event, Twitter and other social media platforms were abuzz with comments over his speech with several people hailing the prime minister's remarks and the beginning of the vaccination drive. Just hours after the launch, 'LargestVaccineDrive' was trending on Twitter with over 4.3 lakh tweets.

"World was suffering, Yet Indians were optimistic bcoz we knew PM will save us. Economy was suffering, Yet Indians were optimistic bcoz we knew PM will save it. There were confusions on vaccines, Yet Indians were relaxed bcoz we knew PM would select best vaccine. Thank you Modi ji," a Twitter user said.

Also read COVID-19: THIS man becomes first person in India to receive coronavirus vaccine

Another Twitter user said, "Once again, PM Narendra Modi, assured the people of India that 'we will defeat COVID-19'. Thank you Prime Minister for taking care of us as head of the family." Another netizen hailed scientists for their tireless work and Prime Minister Modi for his "impeccable leadership" at the time of crisis. "India unveils the world's Largest Vaccine Drive! It's the unmatched global vaccination leadership India is demonstrating to the world!" the Twitter user said.

Many on social media also praised the prime minister's remarks at the launch event, terming his address 'motivating'. "Congratulations Prime Minister for your incredible leadership throughout the crisis," a Twitter user said.