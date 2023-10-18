'Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA...': Shashi Tharoor clarifies his statement calling Congress a 'family-run party'

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

Hyderabad techie arrested for stealing Porsche worth Rs 2 crore, details inside

Mizoram elections 2023: BJP releases list of 12 candidates; check full list here

6 questions parents must ask teachers during parent-teacher meeting

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on simplicity

8 biggest weight loss mistakes you should avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

This sibling duo to appear together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 after 18 years: Report

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

HomeIndia

India

'Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA...': Shashi Tharoor clarifies his statement calling Congress a 'family-run party'

"What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that Rahul Gandhi would be the overwhelming choice of Congress party workers in any poll within the party," Shashi Tharoor said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor issued a clarification over his family-run party remarks and said that it was not a formal statement and his comments were being misinterpreted, adding that the Gandhi family is the strength of the party. 

In a post on X (former Twitter) on Tuesday, Shashi Tharoor said," I see that a remark I made at a private event, which was not a formal statement crafted for public consumption, is being misrepresented by the usual people. Yes, I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress Party. The family is the strength of the party."

"What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that Rahul Gandhi would be the overwhelming choice of Congress party workers in any poll within the party," he added. 

Earlier on Monday, responding to a question at an event in Thiruvananthapuram on not being a Prime Ministerial candidate from the party, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi could become Prime Minister since Congress is in many ways a 'family-run' party.

Inaugurating the new office of a US-based Silicon Valley company at Technopark Phase 3 in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Shashi Tharoor said that either Congress president Malikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi could become PM from the Congress. 

"My guess is from the Congress party either Mr Kharge who will then be the first Dalit Prime Minister of India or Rahul Gandhi since in many ways it is a 'family-run' party. But at the same time, the merit of the parliamentary system is the Prime Minister is the first among equals and other ministers also have great responsibility for their work so whatever responsibility is assigned to me, I am confident I can do work."

The remark came even as the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made an effort to distance himself from dynastic politics when the question was posed to him at a news conference in Aizawl, Mizoram On Tuesday. "What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Many of their (BJP) children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties," Rahul Gandhi said to put the ball back in the BJP court.

READ | Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on simplicity

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It disturbs me': Mehreen Pirzada slams those calling her marital rape sequence from Sultan Of Delhi a 'sex scene'

Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Navid Sole, a sassy London-based pharmacist, who left Salman Khan in splits

DNA TV Show: Accused of Nithari killings case acquitted; brief timeline of horrific incident

RBI imposes Rs 16.14 crore penalty on two banks for violation of norms; check details

This Jamshedpur woman runs India’s largest lingerie brand, Rs 1600 crore firm caught Ambani, Tata’s eye; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE