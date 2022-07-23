Search icon
NDA stands for 'No Data Available': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Centre over lack of data

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi labeled the NDA leadership on Saturday as a "No Data Available" regime that gives no answers and has no accountability.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

"'No Data Available' (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested," he said on Twitter.

 

He also included a gif with his tweet that stated "Sab Gayab si," which animates to strike out the middle word in "Sab Changa si."

Earlier, he lashed out at the ruling BJP over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world's fastest growing economy.

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.

