NDA stands for 'No Data Available': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Centre over lack of data

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi labeled the NDA leadership on Saturday as a "No Data Available" regime that gives no answers and has no accountability.

"'No Data Available' (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested," he said on Twitter.

No Data. No Answers. No Accountabilty.

He also included a gif with his tweet that stated "Sab Gayab si," which animates to strike out the middle word in "Sab Changa si."

Earlier, he lashed out at the ruling BJP over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world's fastest growing economy.

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

HIGH taxes, NO jobs



BJP’s masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies. pic.twitter.com/cinP1o65lB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2022

The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.