Navjot Singh Sidhu's reaction to Supreme Court verdict in 1988 road rage case: 'Will submit...'

Navjot Singh Sidhu 1988 road rage case: He was convicted by the Supreme Court in 2018. (File)

New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to a year in jail in connection with the 1988 road rage case. Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict, the former Punjab Congress chief said he would accept the verdict. "Will submit to the majesty of law ….," he tweeted.

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu had been involved in an altercation with a 65-year-old man. He allegedly hit the man on the head in a fit of rage. The man, Gurnaam Singh, died later in a hospital.

In 1999, a lower court acquitted Sidhu in the case. The victim's family, however, challenged the order in Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2006, which convicted him in the case and announced a sentence of 3 years in jail.

Navjot Singh Sidhu later appealed against the court verdict in the Supreme Court. In 2018, the Supreme Court convicted him for voluntary hurt but acquitted him on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 and dismissed the jail sentence.

In 2018, Navjot Singh Sidhu had called the incident an accident and called himself a survivor. He had, however, regretted the death of the man.

"A life was lost and everybody will regret it. But the court says it was an accident. I have submitted to the majesty of the law and whatever the court says I abide by it," had said.

"I have been a survivor all my life. It is the grace of God which always prevails and bails me through. Every adversity has made me bigger and hence my reputation. From the age of 7 till 53, there has been no defeat," he had added.