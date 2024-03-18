Navigating Regulatory Maze: Pavitra Pradip Walvekar decodes crucial role of compliance for startup success

Startups, eager to avoid regulatory pitfalls, should prioritise compliance as an integral part of their growth strategy, Pavitra Pradip Walvekar said.

In the fast-paced world of startups, founders are often lauded for their aggressive pursuit of market share and rapid expansion. However, as ventures scale and the pressure to outpace competitors intensifies, a critical aspect often takes a back seat: compliance. The propensity for oversight can come back to haunt founders, as regulators and government agencies are increasingly vigilant and less forgiving. This article explores the insights from Pavitra Pradip Walvekar, the visionary leader steering Kudos Finance and Investments Private Limited in Pune, in emphasizing the critical significance of regulatory compliance for startups. let's delve into the exploration of compliance as an integral component of sustainable and successful startup endeavors.

Embarking on their journey, startups are fueled by an unwavering determination to disrupt industries and seize a substantial market share. Driven by ambition and innovation, founders often push boundaries, seeking to establish a strong presence and gain a competitive edge. While this aggressive pursuit is crucial for survival in the dynamic startup ecosystem, it can inadvertently lead to a myopic focus on growth, sometimes overshadowing the imperative need for adherence to regulations and compliance standards.

This inherent tension between growth ambitions and regulatory compliance is vividly exemplified in the experiences of prominent startups. Paytm found itself under the watchful eye of banking regulators, facing scrutiny for persistent non-compliance with multiple norms. Simultaneously, Byju's received reprimands from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, specifically for unexplained delays in reporting financials. These explicit violations of fundamental governance standards consistently thrust startup founders into the glaring spotlight of regulatory scrutiny.

The recent clash between Google and a coalition of app developers further magnifies the delicate balance that founders must navigate. This showdown sheds light on the prevailing attitude of entitlement among select startup leaders. In response to non-compliance with Google's updated payment policy — which outlines a commission range of 11% to 26% on in-app payments — the tech giant took decisive action. Temporarily expelling 10 app developers from its Play Store, Google underscored the ongoing struggle between industry giants and developers over the intricacies of revenue-sharing policies.

“We can notice that in recent years, bodies and government agencies have heightened their scrutiny of businesses, particularly in the technology and finance sectors. High-profile cases of non-compliance have resulted in hefty fines, damaged reputations, and, in extreme cases, forced shutdowns. Startups, eager to avoid regulatory pitfalls, should prioritize compliance as an integral part of their growth strategy,” shares Pavitra Pradip Walvekar.

To safeguard against common pitfalls, founders must focus on critical areas.

In the legal realm, it is crucial to steer clear of contract confusion by ensuring that all agreements maintain consistent terms, are comprehensive, and bear the appropriate stamp duty. Verbal equity promises, if left unformalized, can escalate into disputes, emphasizing the need for meticulous documentation tailored to each unique scenario instead of simply copying old agreements. Intellectual property protection is paramount, as inadequacies in safeguarding core assets can expose vulnerabilities. This necessitates securing proper registrations and upholding confidentiality agreements.

On the financial front, startups should avoid accounting ambiguity by maintaining up-to-date and accurate books of accounts, steering clear of ad hoc treatments. “Timely filing of tax returns, adherence to statutory payments, careful consideration of foreign exchange regulations, and TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) requirements are crucial for financial health”, shares Pavitra Pradip Walvekar. Compliance efforts should extend to preventing paperwork paralysis by prioritizing record-keeping, which includes maintaining meeting minutes, statutory registers, and share certificates.

Filing all necessary statutory forms and obtaining government registrations become essential for ensuring smooth operations. By addressing these due diligence gaps, Indian startups can not only mitigate risks but also establish a foundation for sustainable growth through compliance. It's imperative to view due diligence as an investment rather than a mere cost, recognizing its role in fortifying the longevity and success of a startup venture.

The Cost of Non-Compliance: Seeking Permission Rather Than Forgiveness

The financial ramifications of non-compliance can be crippling for startups. Fines, legal fees, and the cost of rectifying regulatory violations can drain resources, hindering further expansion and innovation. Moreover, reputational damage can erode customer trust and investor confidence, making it challenging to secure funding and partnerships.

Pavitra Pradip Walvekar believes, “A paradigm shift is needed in the mindset of startup founders. Instead of adopting a reactive approach and seeking forgiveness after the fact, startups should prioritize seeking permission early on. Proactively engaging with regulatory authorities, understanding industry-specific compliance requirements, and implementing robust internal processes can safeguard startups from the pitfalls of non-compliance.”

To embed compliance into the DNA of a startup, founders must foster a culture that values regulatory adherence. This involves integrating compliance considerations into strategic planning, establishing clear policies and procedures, and providing ongoing education for employees. In the race for market dominance, compliance should not be a casualty of startup ambition. As ventures scale, the importance of navigating regulatory landscapes becomes increasingly critical.

