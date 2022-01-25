National Voters' Day 2022: History, significance and this year's theme

National Voters' Day is observed on January 25 every year and this year's theme is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’.

Why do we celebrate National Voters' Day?



National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among the voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions.

National Voters' Day 2022 theme

The theme for this year is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was supposed to be the chief guest for this event. However, he won’t be physically attending the event after getting infected with Covid-19 and will deliver a virtual message.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honour. During the event, National Awards for the Best Electoral Practises for the year 2021-22 will be given to state and district level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different areas.

The newly enrolled voters will be handed over the EPIC during the event.