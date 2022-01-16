National Startup Day 2022: PM Modi announces this decade as ‘techade’ to honor startups

India’s startup culture is growing each day as an increasing number of people are now choosing to become self-reliant. Speaking about this boon in Indian start-up ecosystem, PM Narendra Modi congratulated all the startups and the youth who are working to grow the startup industry within the country on Saturday.

Addressing over 150 startups across different sectors in the country, PM Modi said, "The year 2022 has brought new horizons for the Indian start-up ecosystem. When India will complete 100 years of independence, startups will play a huge role”.

To honour the startups, which he labelled as the backbone of new India, the PM announced January 16 as the National Start-up Day. The interaction made via videoconferencing, also boosted the morale of members of the start-up industry as the PM appreciated their efforts in converting their ideas into business and also expanding across at least 625 districts in India.

“There’s at least one startup in at least 625 districts across India. Nearly half of India’s all startups are in Tier-II or Tier-III cities. It shows that people from all classes are converting their ideas into businesses”, he added.

Expressing firm belief about the bright future of the Indian start-up ecosystem, the PM said, “Last year India created 42 unicorns! I firmly believe that the golden period of startups is just beginning.The campaign that is going on in India regarding innovation has the effect that India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index has also improved a lot. In 2015, India was at number 81 in this ranking. Now India is at number 46 in the Innovation Index”.

The declaration of the ‘National Start-up Day’ was welcomed with great optimism by many start-up founders across the country. Co-founder and CEO of Trell, Pulkit Agrawal said, "Getting such inspiring news ahead of the budget gives all entrepreneurs hope and a much-needed boost. This initiative will enhance awareness of start-up ecosystem and job creation furthermore accelerating support to the country's entrepreneurial community”.

Founder and CEO of VDO.AI – Amitt Sharma said, "The Start-up Day announcement has given hope to many new-age businesses to ensure success and security of startups through various government schemes and solutions. Adtech startups are benefitting immensely from the government's pool of solutions like building a strong ecosystem, transforming India, financial support, government tender, networking opportunities, income tax benefits, among others”.

Notably, startups in India have raised a whopping $42 billion in 2021, which is $11.5 billion more than what was raised in 2020. As shared by the PM in his speech, “When India will complete 100 years of independence, startups will play a huge role”. He asserted that startups are changing the rules of the game and will soon be the backbone of India.

The PM has urged all startups to approach the semi-urban and rural areas for launching new projects and help in building rural India. This will enhance the country’s overall potential.

As per a tweet shared by ANI, the PM added, “This decade is being called as ‘techade’ of India…to strengthen the innovation, entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem have important aspects like liberating entrepreneurship, innovation from government processes, bureaucratic silos”.

Earlier in 2020, the central government reinstated its vision of creating an independent India by highlighting the importance of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.