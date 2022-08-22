‘Narcos in holy land of Gandhi-Patel?’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over massive drug hauls in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

Over the past few months, news reports of massive drug hauls and narcotics mafia have come forward in Gujarat, with the Narcotics Control Bureau seizing drugs worth crores from time to time from the Bhartiya Janta Party-ruled state.

Now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come forward to slam the BJP and question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why such massive amounts of drugs are being circulated in the “holy land of Gandhi-Patel”, with no action from Centre.

Attacking PM Modi over the drug hauls by the central agencies in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi questioned the prime minister on how long he would stay silent on the matter. Tweeting in Hindi, Gandhi launched a series of attacks on PM Modi and the BJP.

"Ease of doing drug business in Gujarat? Mr Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

3. गुजरात में ड्रग कार्टेल चला रहे ‘Narcos’ को NCB एवं अन्य सरकारी एजेंसियां अब तक क्यों नही पकड़ पायीं?



4. केंद्र और गुजरात की सरकार में बैठे वो कौन लोग हैं जो माफिया ‘मित्रों' को संरक्षण दे रहे हैं?



प्रधानमंत्री जी, कब तक मौन रहेंगे, जवाब तो देना ही पड़ेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2022

His attack came days after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police busted mephedrone – which is also called the Meow Meow drug - manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore, as per PTI reports.

Posing a series of questions, he asked why the port owner had not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered time and again. "Why are NCB and other government agencies still not able to nab 'Narcos' running drug cartels in Gujarat?" Gandhi said. "Narcos" is the title of a Netflix series on drug cartels in Colombia.

Who are the people sitting in the government of the Centre and in Gujarat who is giving protection to mafia 'friends', the Congress leader went on to ask. "Mr Prime Minister, for how long, will you be silent, the answers will have to be given," Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

