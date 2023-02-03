Mumbai-Shirdi, Solapur Vande Bharat trains to go through India’s toughest Railway ghat sections, travel time revealed

File Photo | Representational

Mumbai will soon get two new state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express on Friday, February 10. One of the trains has already arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) while the other is expected to arrive next Monday (February 6).

The Mumbai-Shirdi train is expected to run 340 kms in 5.25 hours via Thal ghat in Kasara area near Mumbai. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat express will cover around 455 kms in 6.35 hours and go through the Bhor Ghat which is located between Karjat and Khandala enroute to Pune.

These are the toughest Railway ghat sections of the country where trains use additional locomotives to ensure they don’t roll back from cliffs. However, Vande Bharat trains will not use the extra locomotive called to push it from the rear. Instead, these medium-high speed trains will use parking brake technology.

The two trains will undergo trial runs on the outskirts of Mumbai in the ghat section in order to test the parking brakes before the first run next Monday, a senior railway official said. The Bhor and Thal ghats have a gradient of 1:37. This means that the land rises around 1 metre in every 37 metres.

Additional locomotives that push trains on these routes are called ’bankers’ push. They prevent the trains from rolling back. However, this results in delay in travel time due to these “technical stops” where the bankers are removed. But Vande Bharat trains will avoid these stops as they will run without the need to attach bankers. This will bring down the travel time.

(Inputs from PTI)