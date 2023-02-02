Search icon
Vande Bharat trains to run between Lucknow, Delhi, top speed, stops revealed

Lucknow-Delhi Vande Bharat trains: These trains will have onboard infotainment, GPS, CCTV cameras, sliding doors and bio-toilets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Lucknow news:

The Union Budget 2023 has cleared the way for a high-speed corridor between Lucknow and Delhi. Three Vande Bharat trains will soon operate between the National Capital and Uttar Pradesh's capital. The trains will reduce the travel time between the two cities.

On Wednesday, the Union budget paved the way for a high-speed train. Three trains will operate between Lucknow and Delhi. They will stop in Bareilly and Moradabad.

These trains will have onboard infotainment, GPS, CCTV cameras, sliding doors and bio-toilets.

The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km per hour.

From Bareilly, Aala Hazrat Train operates with LHB coaches. The railways are mulling to introduce these coaches Delhi Intercity Express and Mughalsarai Express.

These coaches have hydraulic suspension that gives a comfortable ride to passengers. They also have side-mounted suspensions that ensure passengers don't feel jerks.  

Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
