Vande Bharat trains to run between Lucknow, Delhi, top speed, stops revealed

The Union Budget 2023 has cleared the way for a high-speed corridor between Lucknow and Delhi. Three Vande Bharat trains will soon operate between the National Capital and Uttar Pradesh's capital. The trains will reduce the travel time between the two cities.

On Wednesday, the Union budget paved the way for a high-speed train. Three trains will operate between Lucknow and Delhi. They will stop in Bareilly and Moradabad.

These trains will have onboard infotainment, GPS, CCTV cameras, sliding doors and bio-toilets.

The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km per hour.

From Bareilly, Aala Hazrat Train operates with LHB coaches. The railways are mulling to introduce these coaches Delhi Intercity Express and Mughalsarai Express.

These coaches have hydraulic suspension that gives a comfortable ride to passengers. They also have side-mounted suspensions that ensure passengers don't feel jerks.