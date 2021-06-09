Mumbai Rains: Local train services hit on several routes - check details here

With heavy rains lashing the Maximum City, Mumbai Local train services have been hit on several routes on Wednesday (June 9) morning. The Central railway CPRO said that Mumbai local train services between Kurla and CSMT halted as water is flowing over the tracks between Kurla and Sion stations.

Train traffic was stopped at 9.50 am as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Services will resume as soon as the water recedes, the Central railway CPRO said. As of now local train services on other sections are operating.

Railway tracks are submerged between Sion and GTB Nagar railway stations because of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Update on Harbour line:

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, train services on Harbour line between CSMT- Vashi have been suspended fromm 10.20 am.

Updates on Main line:

On the Main line, due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am.

According to the Met department's predictions, heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Konkan areas from June 9 to June 12. The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) held an urgent meeting on monsoon preparedness as various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed water-logging due to pre-monsoon rains, on Tuesday.

A high tide of 4.22 meters is likely to hit the coast at 11:50 am today. Since Mumbai is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabia sea, the high tide timings are keenly observed. Fishermen have been advised not to venture near the sea from June 9-June 12.